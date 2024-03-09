MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $966.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.47. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,389,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $4,286,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $4,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

