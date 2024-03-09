Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Releases Earnings Results

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.