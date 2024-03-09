Mizuho Boosts Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $90.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMCR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.15.

Immunocore Price Performance

IMCR stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.90. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Immunocore’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunocore

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

