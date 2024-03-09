monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.64.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.79. monday.com has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,148.84 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

