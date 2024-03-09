Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 87 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $551.69 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.29 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

