Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FI opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

