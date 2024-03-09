Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

