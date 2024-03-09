Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

