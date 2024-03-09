Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

