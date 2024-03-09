Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $856,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $604.82 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $624.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

