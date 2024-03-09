Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

