Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $198.41 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.