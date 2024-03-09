Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $353.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.03. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $375.32.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

