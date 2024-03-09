MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. MoneyLion updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

MoneyLion Trading Up 10.6 %

NYSE:ML opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 29.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ML

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.