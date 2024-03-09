MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. MoneyLion updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
MoneyLion Trading Up 10.6 %
NYSE:ML opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $75.74.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 29.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
