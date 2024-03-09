MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $436-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.96 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.270-2.490 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $440.75.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $383.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.58.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

