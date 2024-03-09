MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.270-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.27-$2.49 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $440.75.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $28.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,342. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.58.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

