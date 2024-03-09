Morgan Stanley Buys 1,406,491 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Alibaba Group worth $1,007,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

