Morgan Stanley Buys 29,786 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.82% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $833,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

