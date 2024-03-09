Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,506,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $862,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 297,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 83,934 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31,234.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.73 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

