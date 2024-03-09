Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,344,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $771,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

