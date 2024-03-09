Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.65% of Aflac worth $740,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

NYSE:AFL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

