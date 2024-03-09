Morgan Stanley Has $821.32 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,428,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $821,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $14,171,000.

FPE opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

