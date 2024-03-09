Morgan Stanley Has $857.38 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Progressive worth $857,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 102.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,834 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $198.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
