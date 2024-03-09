Morgan Stanley Sells 71,393 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of ASML worth $806,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after buying an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $994.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $859.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

