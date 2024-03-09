MXC (MXC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $132.01 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market cap of $108.92 million and approximately $132.01 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of MXC is 0.02059531 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $241,870,848.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.