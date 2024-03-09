NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Senior Officer Rocco Marinaccio Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rocco Marinaccio acquired 4,500 shares of NanoXplore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$12,915.00.

Rocco Marinaccio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rocco Marinaccio acquired 2,300 shares of NanoXplore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$6,348.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Rocco Marinaccio acquired 9,000 shares of NanoXplore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$18,900.00.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

GRA opened at C$2.79 on Friday. NanoXplore Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$475.72 million, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.35 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoXplore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

