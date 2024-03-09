Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Get Natera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. Natera has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,134 shares of company stock valued at $56,638,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.