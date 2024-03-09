Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Increases Dividend to $2.44 Per Share

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 2.44 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 59.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $1,350,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

