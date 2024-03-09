NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VYX. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.58. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

