Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.31% and a negative return on equity of 96.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

