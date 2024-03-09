NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. (NTHI) Plans to Raise $75 Million in March 13th IPO

NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. (NTHI) plans to raise $75 million in an IPO on Wednesday, March 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,000,000 shares at a price of $11.25-$13.75 per share.

In the last year, NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. generated $90,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $14.9 million. The company has a market-cap of $450 million.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc. is the parent of a Phase II clinical biotech company developing drug candidates targeting brain cancer. (Incorporated in Delaware) Our company (f/k/a NAS-ONC, Inc.) was formed in 2008, devoted to developing new drugs with new delivery modes. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, we have focused on establishing treatments for intracranial malignancies, i.e., aggressive cancers located in the brain. These cancer types include primary brain cancers, such as glioblastoma, and secondary brain cancers that have arrived through metastatic spread from other cancers throughout the body, such as melanoma or breast and lung cancer. Brain-localized malignancies are particularly difficult to treat because the blood-brain barrier prevents efficient entry of most pharmacotherapeutic agents into the brain. As a result, these patients are faced with poor prognoses and shortened average life expectancy. NeOnc is developing novel drug delivery methods to be used in combination with novel drug candidates. NeOnc has two lead products in development: NEO100 and NEO212. NEO100 is a purified form of perillyl acid (â€śPOHâ€ť) which is administered to brain cancer patients via intranasal delivery. Ongoing activities for intranasal delivery of NEO100: Â Â â—Ź A similar Phase IIa trial of intranasal NEO100 (NEO 100-02) for patients with malignant skull-based meningioma is also ongoing. Meningiomas are slow-growing tumors originating in the meninges, the membranous layers surrounding the brain and spinal cord. We initiated this because these patients lack effective treatment options. These tumors are notoriously difficult to access, and conventional methods like surgery often lead to significant neurological deficits. Additionally, radiation therapy has shown limited effectiveness. The trial was officially launched in July 2023. As NEO100 uses the same treatment platform as the malignant gliomas, we bypassed the Phase I trial and received FDA approval for a Phase II trial within just 30 days. Â â—Ź Separate from this single-drug application, NEO100 is further being investigated as a drug delivery vehicle, where the results of NeOncâ€™s preclinical studies suggest evidence that the combination of NEO100 with other drugs may enable a patientâ€™s improved brain tumor delivery via the intranasal route. Intranasal NEO100, mixed with levodopa (L-DOPA), is in the planning stages for a clinical trial in patients with Parkinsonâ€™s disease (PD). NeOncâ€™s laboratory experiments showed that intranasal NEO100 mixed with levodopa was able to reverse PD symptoms in mice. A Phase I clinical trial is planned to study the impact on human patients. Our initial application for the Phase I/IIa trial for NEO 100 focused on an enrollment population with recurrent glioblastoma. Based on our Phase I results, NEO 100 showed more promise in patients with IDH1,2 mutant Grade IV astrocytomas. However, this patient population represented less than 5-10 percent of all patients with recurrent glioblastoma. As we planned for a total of 31 patients for Phase IIa in our initial analysis, enrollment of recurrent Grade IV, IDH1,2 mutants was limited due to the fact that only 5-10 percent of Grade IV astrocytomas have IDH1,2 mutations. Independent biostatistical review of clinical progression patterns of recurrent IDH1,2 mutated Grade III astrocytomas compared to recurrent IDH1,2 mutated Grade IV astrocytomas revealed that these two tumors have the same prognosis. As a result, in June 2023 we requested that the FDA not object to the inclusion of patients with recurrent Grade III IDH1,2 mutant astrocytomas in the Phase IIa trial. The FDA did not object and, as a result, the population of patients available to be enrolled is now much larger. Because the prognosis of recurrent Grade III IDH1,2 mutants is similar to recurrent IDH1,2 Grade IV astrocytomas, the number of patients needed to be enrolled in the Phase IIa trial to assess the clinical efficacy of NEO100 in the population of high grade astrocytomas did not change. The expanded patient population means that there are a significant number of additional patients that can be targeted for potential enrollment in the Phase IIa study; in an initial review, we have identified approximately 80 grade III IDH1,2 mutation-positive candidates. Patients with residual measurable disease are now followed via MRI scans to determine if there is progression, (recurrent disease), making them eligible for enrollment. We believe this targeted enrollment of both Grade III and IV IDH1,2 mutants may significantly expedite our trial process and we project that the readout for our Phase II studies with respect to NEO100 could now be feasibly delivered by the end of 2024, advancing our original timeline by a full year from 2025. Our second lead product, NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol, has completed preclinical testing and has received investigational new drug (IND) approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), i.e., it has been authorized to proceed to clinical testing in cancer patients. We have designed a Phase I/II trial for oral NEO212, which began in the fourth quarter of 2023. In this trial, NEO212 will be administered orally to patients with primary brain tumors (i.e., malignant gliomas) and secondary brain tumors (i.e., brain metastases derived from peripheral tumors, such as tumors of the lung, breast, skin/melanoma, etc.). Furthermore, NEO212 is undergoing development towards intranasal application specifically for patients with uncontrolled brain metastases derived from peripheral tumors (lung, breast, skin, etc.), but has not yet been studied in human patients. Note:Â NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc. reported a net loss of $14 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023; the company reported revenue of only $0.09 million – or $90,462 – from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023, according to the prospectus. (Note: NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc. revised the terms of its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated March 1, 2024, by cutting the price range to $11.25 to $13.75 – down from $18.75 to $20.75 initially – and increasing the number of shares to 6.0 million – up from 3.8 million (3,797,470 shares) originally – to raise $75.0 million – the same amount of estimated IPO proceeds disclosed in early February when the California biotech first disclosed its terms. This is a NASDAQ listing. Background: NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc. filed its S-1 on Dec. 18, 2023, with IPO proceeds initially estimated at $50 million.) “.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings was founded in 2008 and has 3 employees. The company is located at 2 Dole Drive Westlake Village, CA 91362 and can be reached via phone at (310) 663-7831.

