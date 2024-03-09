Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports.
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $18.00 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 704.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 518,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 661.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on NMRA
About Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.