Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $18.00 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 704.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 518,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 661.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

