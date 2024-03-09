New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading Up 2.9%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 179,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
New Pacific Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.
About New Pacific Metals
New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ Department, Bolivia.
