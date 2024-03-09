NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup Purchases 5,750 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75.

NFI Group Stock Performance

TSE NFI opened at C$11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.92. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.58.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.