NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $4.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.53.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94. NIO has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.