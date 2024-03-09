NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $4.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.53.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NIO
NIO Stock Up 0.7 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.