Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $9.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NKTX opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.73. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

In related news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,749,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,713,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 800,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nkarta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $18,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

