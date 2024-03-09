Northland Securities Raises CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $28.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CECO opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,611.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $21,675,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $8,647,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $8,284,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

