Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nyxoah by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

