NZME Limited (NZM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from NZME’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
NZME Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
NZME Company Profile
