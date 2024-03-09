Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.40

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of LON:OSEC opened at GBX 45.80 ($0.58) on Friday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.60 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.55. The company has a market cap of £74.47 million, a PE ratio of -381.67 and a beta of 0.58.

About Octopus AIM VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

