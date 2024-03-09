Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.
ODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
