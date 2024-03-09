Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of OLN opened at $56.81 on Monday. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

