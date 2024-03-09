Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $69.91 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. The company has a market cap of $705.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

