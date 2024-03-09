Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $32.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

