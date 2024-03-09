Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $32.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.73.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
