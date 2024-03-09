ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,615 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 102.3% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.10.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

