Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $12.87

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $13.40. Opera shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 539,653 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Opera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Opera

Opera Trading Up 8.0 %

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.