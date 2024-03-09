Oppenheimer Raises Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target to $27.00

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.89. Cannae has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,868,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 857,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $17,062,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $7,081,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 393,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 38,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 276,086 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

