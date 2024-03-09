OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OppFi also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE OPFI opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.94 million, a PE ratio of -144.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. OppFi has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 99,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OppFi by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OppFi by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

