Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.98.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
