Origin Enterprises’ (OGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday.
Origin Enterprises Stock Performance
Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 3,953.49%.
Origin Enterprises Company Profile
Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.
